Flomaton Woman Charged With Possessing Over A Pound Of Meth After Traffic Stop

A Flomaton woman faces multiple charges after an Atmore traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Roxanne Powell, 56, was stopped by an Atmore Police officer on North Main Street after the officer observed signs of distracted driving. Upon making contact, the officer confirmed Powell was on her cell phone.

According to Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann, the officer noted suspicious behavior and requested a K-9 unit. After the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, a search revealed over 500 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale, and various items used for ingesting and packaging narcotics.

Following her arrest, authorities say Powell was found to be in possession of an additional small amount of methamphetamine while being detained at the Atmore Police Department.

Powell was transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center and charged with drug trafficking, second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana.