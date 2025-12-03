Flomaton Woman Charged With Possessing Over A Pound Of Meth After Traffic Stop

December 22, 2025

A Flomaton woman faces multiple charges after an Atmore traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Roxanne Powell, 56, was stopped by an Atmore Police officer on North Main Street after the officer observed signs of distracted driving. Upon making contact, the officer confirmed Powell was on her cell phone.

According to Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann, the officer noted suspicious behavior and requested a K-9 unit. After the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, a search revealed over 500 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale, and various items used for ingesting and packaging narcotics.

Following her arrest, authorities say Powell was found to be in possession of an additional small amount of methamphetamine while being detained at the Atmore Police Department.

Powell was transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center and charged with drug trafficking, second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 