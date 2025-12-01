17 Additional ‘Purple Star Schools’ Designated In Escambia County
December 1, 2025
The Florida Department of Education recently recognized 17 Escambia County Public Schools as Purple Star Schools of Distinction during the 2025-2026 school year.
The most recent schools to achieve this honor are:
- A.K. Suter Elementary School
- Bellview Middle School
- Beulah Academy of Science
- Blue Angels Elementary School
- Ensley Elementary School
- Escambia High School
- Ferry Pass Middle School
- Global Learning Academy
- Jim Allen Elementary School
- Jim C. Bailey Middle School
- McArthur Elementary School
- Montclair Elementary School
- N.B. Cook Elementary School
- Northview High School
- Pine Meadow Elementary School
- West Florida High School
- West Pensacola Elementary School
There are now nearly three dozen Escambia County schools recognized as a Purple Star School of Distinction.
“Earning the Purple Star School of Distinction status reflects the hard work and dedication of our administrators, staff, and students,” said Monica Willis, military liaison for the Escambia County Public Schools. “This recognition from the Florida Department of Education highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting military families across the district.”
The purpose of the Purple Star School of Distinction Designation is to recognize schools that support the unique needs of military families, help military-connected students navigate critical challenges and provide resources for military-connected students when transitioning to a new school environment. The program was established by the Florida Legislature (House Bill 429) and signed into law in June 2021.
The list of school in Escambia County to be recognized is as follows:
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Escambia High School
- Northview High School
- Pensacola High School
- Pine Forest High School
- Tate High School
- Washington High School
- West Florida High School
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Bailey Middle School
- Bellview Middle School
- Beulah Academy of Science
- Beulah Middle School
- Brown Barge Middle School
- Ernest Ward Middle School
- Ferry Pass Middle School
- Ransom Middle School
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- AK Suter Elementary School
- Bellview Elementary School
- Beulah Elementary School
- Blue Angels Elementary School
- Ensley Elementary School
- Ferry Pass Elementary School
- Global Learning Academy
- Hellen Caro Elementary School
- Jim Allen Elementary School
- Kingsfield Elementary School
- Lipscomb Elementary School
- McArthur Elementary School
- Montclair Elementary School
- Navy Point Elementary School
- NB Cook Elementary School
- Pine Meadow Elementary School
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School
- West Pensacola Elementary School
To earn the Florida Purple Star School of Distinction Designation, schools are required to maintain the following:
- A school military point of contact to serve as the central liaison for military families.
- A school webpage for military students and families that includes resources like academic planning, transition planning, and educational opportunities.
- A student-led transition program to assist military students coming into the school.
- Staff professional development to identify and respond to the needs of military families.
- Five (5) percent open enrollment seats for military students and families.
- Three additional activities to support military families such as participating in a service project to connect the school with the military community, hosting an annual military recognition event, or offering a JROTC program, among others.
