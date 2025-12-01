17 Additional ‘Purple Star Schools’ Designated In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Education recently recognized 17 Escambia County Public Schools as Purple Star Schools of Distinction during the 2025-2026 school year.

The most recent schools to achieve this honor are:

There are now nearly three dozen Escambia County schools recognized as a Purple Star School of Distinction.

“Earning the Purple Star School of Distinction status reflects the hard work and dedication of our administrators, staff, and students,” said Monica Willis, military liaison for the Escambia County Public Schools. “This recognition from the Florida Department of Education highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting military families across the district.”

The purpose of the Purple Star School of Distinction Designation is to recognize schools that support the unique needs of military families, help military-connected students navigate critical challenges and provide resources for military-connected students when transitioning to a new school environment. The program was established by the Florida Legislature (House Bill 429) and signed into law in June 2021.

The list of school in Escambia County to be recognized is as follows:

HIGH SCHOOLS

Escambia High School

Northview High School

Pensacola High School

Pine Forest High School

Tate High School

Washington High School

West Florida High School

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Bailey Middle School

Bellview Middle School

Beulah Academy of Science

Beulah Middle School

Brown Barge Middle School

Ernest Ward Middle School

Ferry Pass Middle School

Ransom Middle School

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

AK Suter Elementary School

Bellview Elementary School

Beulah Elementary School

Blue Angels Elementary School

Ensley Elementary School

Ferry Pass Elementary School

Global Learning Academy

Hellen Caro Elementary School

Jim Allen Elementary School

Kingsfield Elementary School

Lipscomb Elementary School

McArthur Elementary School

Montclair Elementary School

Navy Point Elementary School

NB Cook Elementary School

Pine Meadow Elementary School

Pleasant Grove Elementary School

West Pensacola Elementary School

