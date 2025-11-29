West Quintette Reopens After Weeks of Delay; Work Continues On Stacey Road

November 29, 2025

After a weeks-long delay, West Quintette Road has reopened as a drainage project continues in the area.

About 950 feet of West Quintette Road was closed July 18 and was originally estimated to be ready to reopen on September 6. However, work on Quintette Road continued into November.

The Quintette Road work is part of a $2.5 million project that has been underway since late March on Stacey Road. The purpose of this project is to replace the undersized drainage infrastructure from the northwest corner of Stacey Road and West Quintette Road to the outfall approximately three-quarters of a mile south on the east side of Stacey Road.

As Quintette Road reopened, Stacey Road remained closed this week as work continued.

The project includes replacing the existing drainage system with approximately 350 feet of 4-foot x 10-foot box culvert, including the installation of 100 feet of a 10-foot-wide paved concrete ditch upstream of the existing system, reconstruction of about three-quarters of a mile of Stacey Road, milling and resurfacing the intersection of Stacey Road and Quintette Road, and regrading the existing downstream ditch.

Pictured: A reopened West Quintette Road (ab0ve) and a closed Stacey Road (below). NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

