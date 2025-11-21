Warm A Few Afternoon Showers Possible
November 21, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Comments