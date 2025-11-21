Warm A Few Afternoon Showers Possible

November 21, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 