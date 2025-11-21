Warm A Few Afternoon Showers Possible

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.