Walnut Hill Man Charged With Battery, False Imprisonment

November 28, 2025

A Walnut Hill was charged with holding a woman against her will for hours and battery.

Andrew Kelly Freeman, 56, was charged with felony false imprisonment of a person and misdemeanor battery domestic violence.

The arrest followed an investigation initiated after a female victim reported the incident to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged crimes took place at a residence in the Walnut Hill area between the afternoon of November 6 and the morning of November 7.

Freeman allegedly became irate when the victim took her dogs to the vet, but he was unable to track her phone location because her battery had died. Freeman tried to take her car keys, grabbed by the hair and threw her around the house, an arrest report states.

The report continues that the victim was allegedly held against her will inside a bedroom for several hours. The report details that the victim was eventually able to leave the home under the pretense of a doctor’s appointment and subsequently contacted the sheriff’s office.

Deputies met with the victim at the ECSO’s Century Precinct, where she provided a sworn statement and evidence, including an audio recording of the incident. The recording, which lasted approximately two and a half hours, allegedly captured the argument and sounds consistent with physical contact, along with the victim repeatedly asking the suspect to stop and stating that he was hurting her.

Deputies reported observing physical marks on the victim, including small lacerations and scratches, which were documented as part of the investigation.

Freeman would not meet with deputies but denied all allegations on the phone, stating that he never touched the victim and that her claims were false. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

He remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 