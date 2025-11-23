Two Injured In Molino Road Pickup Truck Rollover

Two people were injured in a rollover crash Saturday night in Molino.

A pickup truck rolled over after the driver lost control on Molino Road near Veazey Lane about 11:45 p.m.. The truck came to rest on its roof in a ditch.

Escambia County EMS transported two people to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be serious.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.