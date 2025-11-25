Tate Beats Catholic In Day One Of Escarosa Thanksgiving Basketball Invitational

November 25, 2025

The Tate Aggies earned a strong win over the Catholic Crusaders Monday night in the first day of The Escarosa Thanksgiving Basketball Invitational at Catholic.

Tate beat Catholic 82-64.

The tournament continues on Tuesday with Tate taking on Mosley at 1:30 p.m.

Here is the complete Tuesday schedule:

  • 10:00 a.m. – Alethia vs Escambia
  • 11:45 a.m. – St. Michael’s vs West Florida
  • 1:30 p.m. – Tate vs Mosley 3:15 p.m. -
  • Niceville vs Pensacola High
  • 5:00 p.m. – Pine Forest vs Rocky Bayou
  • 6:45 p.m. – Catholic vs Washington

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students. Only adult tickets are available on GoFan, but cash is accepted at the door for adult or student tickets. Wristbands are available for re-entry. Concessions will be available, cash or card are accepted.

