Tate Aggies Hosting Tournament State Semifinals Tonight

The Tate Aggies will host the Chiles Timberwolves at 6:30 Friday night in the state semifinals of the Florida Invitational Tournament.

The No. 2 Aggies (9-3) are headed into the round three game after a close 21-19 win November 20 over the Bartram Trail Bears, while No. 5 Chiles (8-4) beat Land O’Lakes 28-7 last week.

Tickets are available on GoFan. Season passes are not valid. The Tate Quarterback Club will be selling chili with cheese, hot chocolate, sodas and candy.

The winner will advance to the FIT championship December 4 against either Dr. Joaquin Garcia High or Westwood High on Thursday, December 4 at The Villages High School in Sumterville.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Bartram Trail last week in the FIT regional finals at Tate. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



