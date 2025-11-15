Sunny Warm Days, Clear Cool Nights

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.