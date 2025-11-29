Sunny Saturday, High In The Low 60s

November 29, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

