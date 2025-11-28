Sunny, Middle 50s Friday; Back In The 30s Friday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.