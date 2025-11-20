Sunny And Warm Today; Slight Chance Of A Scattered Shower Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.