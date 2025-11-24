Sunny And Warm Today; Chance Of Rain Tuesday

November 24, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

