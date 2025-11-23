Sunny And Warm Sunday, High In The Upper 70s
November 23, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
