Sunny And Warm Sunday, High In The Upper 70s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.