Sunny Afternoons, Around 80 To Start The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.