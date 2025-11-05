Student Athletes Honored At FCA Go The Distance Banquet
November 5, 2025
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Going the Distance Awards were presented this week at a banquet hosted by the First Baptist Church of Pensacola.
Athletes from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were honored for their participation in cross country, golf, swimming and volleyball. The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.
VOLLEYBALL
Allie Hepworth, Gulf Breeze
Danielle Lee, PSC
Emree Long, West Florida
Baylie Lowry, Jay
Emma Messer, Miltonon
Gabi Moulton, UWF
Brynleigh Roth, Pace
Maggie Stewart, Northview
Riley Walsh, Catholic
Emma Ward, Washingotn
Armani Westbrooks, Escambia
SWIMMING
Lauren Armstrong, Tate
Parker Brooks, Milton
Addison Chambers, Milton
Marialys Dekom, Navarre
James Dekom, Navarre
Landon Garcia, Catholic
Sara Gray, Catholic
Ian Malone, Washingotn
Qijuan McGhee, Pine Forest
Marie Prestwood, PHS
Abigail Robinson, Washingotn
Collin Scott, Tate
Carley Smith, Pine Forest
Lawson White, PHS
GOLF
Kinzlee Biggs, Tate
Riley Bounds, Gulf Breeze
Jackson Bridges, Northview
Meghan Cole, Escambia
Brayden Dadisman, Gulf Breeze
Lillian Day, Catholic
Hunter Kroll, Escambia
Kaden Lightbourn, Milton
Evana Lin, PHS
Dawson McCullough, Jay
Caroline Mitchem, Jay
Kaitlyn Roberts, West Florida
Anna Rudd, Pine Forest
Eli Semore, Washingotn
Madison Smith, Milton
Lisa Taing, Nav
Clayton White, PHS
Will Zoesch, Catholic
CROSS COUNTRY
Sarah Boyles, PHS
Hunter DeGraff, Jay
Addison Garrett, Catholic
Raul Gonzalez-Garcia, Washingotn
Danica Hoffman, Milton
Gracee Hood, Gulf Breeze
Braeden Hunt, Gulf Breeze
Jack McAuley, West Florida
Mateo Moreno, Milton
Charlotte Nesmith, West Florida
Claire Pennell, Jay
Peter Ruiz, PHS
Bowen Spear, Catholic
Brooke Stubblefield, Washingotn
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments