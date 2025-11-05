Student Athletes Honored At FCA Go The Distance Banquet

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Going the Distance Awards were presented this week at a banquet hosted by the First Baptist Church of Pensacola.

Athletes from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were honored for their participation in cross country, golf, swimming and volleyball. The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.

VOLLEYBALL

Allie Hepworth, Gulf Breeze

Danielle Lee, PSC

Emree Long, West Florida

Baylie Lowry, Jay

Emma Messer, Miltonon

Gabi Moulton, UWF

Brynleigh Roth, Pace

Maggie Stewart, Northview

Riley Walsh, Catholic

Emma Ward, Washingotn

Armani Westbrooks, Escambia

SWIMMING

Lauren Armstrong, Tate

Parker Brooks, Milton

Addison Chambers, Milton

Marialys Dekom, Navarre

James Dekom, Navarre

Landon Garcia, Catholic

Sara Gray, Catholic

Ian Malone, Washingotn

Qijuan McGhee, Pine Forest

Marie Prestwood, PHS

Abigail Robinson, Washingotn

Collin Scott, Tate

Carley Smith, Pine Forest

Lawson White, PHS

GOLF

Kinzlee Biggs, Tate

Riley Bounds, Gulf Breeze

Jackson Bridges, Northview

Meghan Cole, Escambia

Brayden Dadisman, Gulf Breeze

Lillian Day, Catholic

Hunter Kroll, Escambia

Kaden Lightbourn, Milton

Evana Lin, PHS

Dawson McCullough, Jay

Caroline Mitchem, Jay

Kaitlyn Roberts, West Florida

Anna Rudd, Pine Forest

Eli Semore, Washingotn

Madison Smith, Milton

Lisa Taing, Nav

Clayton White, PHS

Will Zoesch, Catholic

CROSS COUNTRY

Sarah Boyles, PHS

Hunter DeGraff, Jay

Addison Garrett, Catholic

Raul Gonzalez-Garcia, Washingotn

Danica Hoffman, Milton

Gracee Hood, Gulf Breeze

Braeden Hunt, Gulf Breeze

Jack McAuley, West Florida

Mateo Moreno, Milton

Charlotte Nesmith, West Florida

Claire Pennell, Jay

Peter Ruiz, PHS

Bowen Spear, Catholic

Brooke Stubblefield, Washingotn

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.