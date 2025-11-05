SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament Semifinals Set In North Escambia On Thursday

Here are scores from Tuesday action in the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament continues in North Escambia at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

Arkansas 1, Kentucky 0

South Carolina 2, Mississippi State 0

Alabama 1, Georgia 0

LSU 2, Tennessee 0

SEMIFINALS

In semifinal action on Thursday:

Mississippi State vs. LSU 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia 6 p.m.

The championship will be Sunday at 1:30

Pictured: LSU in the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament. NorthEscambia.com file photo.