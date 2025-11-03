SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament Kicks Off At Ashton Brosnaham Park (With Gallery)

The SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament kicked off in North Escambia on Sunday with first round matches at Ashton Brosnaham Park. It’s the fourth year the tourney has been hosted at the Escambia County park off 10 Mile Road.

Hundreds of people watched on Sunday as Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi State and LSUA all earned wins to advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

For photos from Kentucky and Florida, click here.

For photos from Mississippi State and Oklahoma, click here.

Sunday scores were as follows:

In quarterfinal action on Tuesday.

#2 Vanderbilt vs. #10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.

#3 Georgia vs. # 6 Kentucky, 2 p.m.

#1 Arkansas vs #8 Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m.

#4 Tennessee vs #5 LSU, 7 p.m.

For tickets, click here. Tournament books include one ticket for all six sessions of the tournament; all tickets are general admission. Admission is free for kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey with a paying adult for the November 2 and 4 matches.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.