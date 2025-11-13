SEC Recognizes Five Escambia County Teachers

November 13, 2025

The Southeastern Conference recognized five Escambia County teachers during the championship game of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament at Ashton-Brosnaham Park.

  • Brandi Ziglar, Lipscomb Elementary, fourth year of teaching
  • Amanda Byers, McArthur Elementary, 13th year of teaching
  • Jazmine Benson, Ferry Pass Elementary, 8th year of teaching
  • Kenneth Atklinson, Beulah Middle School, 21st year of teaching
  • Gena Keszthelyi, Longleaf Elementary, 40th year of teaching

Each teacher will receive a $500 DonorsChoose gift card to fund projects, to assist them with teaching and benefit their students.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

