SEC Recognizes Five Escambia County Teachers

The Southeastern Conference recognized five Escambia County teachers during the championship game of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament at Ashton-Brosnaham Park.

Brandi Ziglar, Lipscomb Elementary, fourth year of teaching

Amanda Byers, McArthur Elementary, 13th year of teaching

Jazmine Benson, Ferry Pass Elementary, 8th year of teaching

Kenneth Atklinson, Beulah Middle School, 21st year of teaching

Gena Keszthelyi, Longleaf Elementary, 40th year of teaching

Each teacher will receive a $500 DonorsChoose gift card to fund projects, to assist them with teaching and benefit their students.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.