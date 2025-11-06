Teresa Jeanette Irving-Nisewonger

Mrs. Teresa Jeanette Irving-Nisewonger, age 54, passed away at a Pensacola hospital surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Mrs. Teresa was born in Fresno, California but had been a lifelong resident of Flomaton, Alabama. She was an avid Auburn fan and loved dirt track racing. She was one to always put everyone before herself. She loved and adored her grandchildren and family. Teresa is preceded in death by her stepmother – Catherine Irving; niece – Lindsey Irving.

Mrs. Teresa is survived by her father – Terry Irving of Salem, Missouri; mother – Jeanette Thompson of Flomaton; husband of 28 years – Richard Nisewonger of Flomaton; son – Jacob Irving of Pensacola, FL; daughter – Morgan Nahgonbe-Heinze of Flomaton; two brothers- Arthur Irving of Bakersfield, CA. and Joshua (Rhiannon) Irving of Texas; three sisters – Christal (Kevin) Maxwell of Salem, Missouri, Elizabeth (Chris) Hendrickson of Bend, Oregon, and Lorie Cree of Bakersfield, CA.; two grandchildren – Jordyn Nahgonbe-Heinze and Wyatt Bush.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Liberty Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Richburg and Bro. Rusty Burnham officiating. Interment at Hollywood Cemetery in Flomaton, AL.

Pallbearers – James Green, C.J. Linam-Green, Christopher Blackburn, Chris Nahgonbe-Heinze, Joshua Irving and Anthony Lucero.