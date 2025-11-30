Rain Chances Return Sunday, Increasing Into Monday
November 30, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
