Rain Chances Return Sunday, Increasing Into Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.