Playoffs: Flomaton Shut Out By Montgomery; Escambia Academy Beats Snook

November 8, 2025

Here a look at first round playoff action Friday night from South Alabama.

Montgomery Academy 42, Flomaton 0

The Flomaton Hurricanes fell to the Montgomery Academy Eagles 42-0 Friday night in Montgomery in the first round of the AHSAA 3A playoffs.

The Eagles came out strong, scoring 21 points in the first quarter followed by 21 points in the second before a scoreless third and fourth quarters.

Flomaton’s first season under new head coach Jayce Gandy ended at 6-5.

Escambia Academy 56, Snook Christian 8

The Escambia Academy Cougars defeated the Snook Christian Academy Eagles 56-8 Friday night in Canoe in the first round of the AISA Eight-Man Playoff quarterfinals.

After Snook scored eight points in the first quarter, the Cougars held the Eagles scoreless for the remainder of the game.

With the win the Cougars advance to host Cornerstone Christian.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 