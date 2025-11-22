Partly Sunny, Lower 80s Saturday
November 22, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
