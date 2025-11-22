Partly Sunny, Lower 80s Saturday

November 22, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

