Pace, WFHS, And W.S. Neal All Fall: High School Playoff Scoreboard
November 22, 2025
Here are Thursday playoff scores and Friday night matchups from around the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
Region 1-6A
Mandarin (Jacksonville) 42, Pace 35
Region 1-3A
Raines (Jacksonville) 54, West Florida 0
Region 1-2A
Pensacola Catholic 34, South Walton 7
FIT 4A-7A Regional Final
Tate 21, Bartram Trail 19 (Thursday) [Read more, photos...]
FIT Rural Regional Final
Port St. Joe 37, Central 0
ALABAMA
AISA State Championship
Macon-East Montgomery Academy 34, Escambia Academy 14 (Thursday)
AHSAA 4A Third Round
Jackson 50, W.S. Neal 7
Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Bartram Trail 21-19 Thursday night to advance in the Florida Invitational Tournament. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments