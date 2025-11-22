Pace, WFHS, And W.S. Neal All Fall: High School Playoff Scoreboard

November 22, 2025

Here are Thursday playoff scores and Friday night matchups from around the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Region 1-6A

Mandarin (Jacksonville) 42, Pace 35

Region 1-3A

Raines (Jacksonville) 54, West Florida 0

Region 1-2A

Pensacola Catholic 34, South Walton 7

FIT 4A-7A Regional Final

Tate 21, Bartram Trail 19 (Thursday) [Read more, photos...]

FIT Rural Regional Final

Port St. Joe 37, Central 0

ALABAMA

AISA State Championship

Macon-East Montgomery Academy 34, Escambia Academy 14 (Thursday)

AHSAA 4A Third Round

Jackson 50, W.S. Neal 7

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Bartram Trail 21-19 Thursday night to advance in the Florida Invitational Tournament. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 