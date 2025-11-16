Northview Tribal Beat Members Take Part In UWF’s Band Day

Members of the Northview High School Tribal Beat Band took part in the UWF Arto Marching Band’s Band Day 2025 on Saturday at UWF’s PenAir Field.

The high school band member that took part from schools across the area had a chance to experience the action and excitement of a UWF gameday

Olivia Doyle, Daivyd Wallace, Elizabeth Coleman, Brynlie Shaw, Donavan Szuch, Chloe Edwards, Felicity St. Louis, and Kayleigh Young were the participating Tribal Beat members.

