New Traffic Center Will Manage 380 Signalized Intersections In Escambia, Santa Rosa

A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday in Escambia County for a new Regional Traffic Management Center (RTMC) that will serve the Florida–Alabama TPO region.

The new center will enhance regional safety and reliability by enabling real-time traffic management, faster incident detection, coordinated responses with law enforcement and emergency services, and on-the-fly signal timing optimization across more than 380 signalized intersections in the Escambia and Santa Rosa County area.

The goal is a safer, smoother, and smarter trip for the traveling public across the region.

The facility will include operator workstations and a large-scale video wall for situational awareness and traveler information, improving traffic congestion management across the roadway network in the region.

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner and TPO Chairman Steven Barry gave remarks at the event, highling the benefit of improved traffic management across the region for efficiency and safety.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2025, with operations beginning in 2026-2027. The center will cost about $20 million, funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Pictured top: Escambia County District 5 Commissioner and TPO Chairman Steven Barry at the groundbreaking of a new Regional Traffic Management Center in Escambia County on Wednesday. Also pictured: More photos from the groundbreaking ceremony. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.