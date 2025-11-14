NAS Pensacola Reopens, Final Public Blue Angel Public Practice On Friday

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola reopens today, and there will be a final “surprise” public Blue Angels practice on Friday.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to watch the Blue Angels practice at 1 p.m. on Friday. To give fans the best view, flight-line gates will open at 11 a.m. This will be the final opportunity this year to see the world-famous Blue Angels overhead before they retire for the season

The National Naval Aviation Museum will reopen on Friday.

The following restrictions will apply to visitors during public access:

No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include Concealed Weapon Permit holders)

No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)

No alcoholic beverages allowed

No drones allowed (countermeasures will be taken)

Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access

No visitors with boats and boat trailers

All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches and background checks

Public access to NAS Pensacola will be available from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. daily beginning Nov. 14 through the West Gate only on Blue Angel Parkway. All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a Real ID or passport.

Visitor access to NAS Pensacola is through the West Gate only at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway.

Installation access for visitors is dependent on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) and Pensacola Lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available through the Visitor Control Center (VCC) at the Main Gate to anyone with family interred at the cemetery.

As a federal entity, any identification card used for base access must be compliant with the REAL ID Act of 2005. Real ID-compliant identification cards are marked by a star on the upper right of the card.

Foreign Nationals are authorized access but must be escorted by a U.S. citizen. The U.S. citizen will have a background check conducted upon arrival. Foreign National visitors who have not been processed through the Foreign Visits System Confirmation Module (FVSCM) must be in possession and present a permanent Resident Card, Alien Registration Receipt Card (Form 1-551) or a foreign passport which contains a temporary 1-551 stamp or a temporary 1- 551 printed notification on a Machine-Readable Immigrant Visa (MRIV).

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.