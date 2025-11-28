Monday Is The Payment Deadline For Property Tax Discount

Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, is reminding taxpayers that the four percent discount on real estate and tangible personal property tax payments ends Monday, December 1.

To receive the discount, payments must be:

Mailed with a November postmark

Dropped off by midnight, December 1, in any 24-hour drop box

Paid online by midnight, December 1, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com

The tax collector’s office is closed Friday, November 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day are located at all four locations:

Molino — 6440 Highway 95-A North, Suite A, Molino

Brentwood — 5045 N Palafox St, Pensacola

Downtown — 213 Palafox Place, Pensacola

Warrington — 4051 Barrancas Avenue, Suite A, Pensacola

Taxpayers are encouraged to use the virtual office at EscambiaTaxCollector.com, available 24/7. Current taxes can be paid online by eCheck with no additional fee. Customers who prefer to visit one of our four offices may drop off payments in the drive-thru or in any exterior drop box.