Monday Is The Payment Deadline For Property Tax Discount

November 28, 2025

Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, is reminding  taxpayers that the four percent discount on real estate and tangible personal property tax payments ends Monday, December 1.

To receive the discount, payments must be:

  • Mailed with a November postmark
  • Dropped off by midnight, December 1, in any 24-hour drop box
  • Paid online by midnight, December 1, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com

The tax collector’s office is closed Friday, November 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day are located at all four locations:

  • Molino — 6440 Highway 95-A North, Suite A, Molino
  • Brentwood — 5045 N Palafox St, Pensacola
  • Downtown — 213 Palafox Place, Pensacola
  • Warrington — 4051 Barrancas Avenue, Suite A, Pensacola

Taxpayers are encouraged to use the virtual office at EscambiaTaxCollector.com, available 24/7. Current taxes can be paid online by eCheck with no additional fee. Customers who prefer to visit one of our four offices may drop off payments in the drive-thru or in any exterior drop box.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 