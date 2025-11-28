Monday Is The Payment Deadline For Property Tax Discount
November 28, 2025
Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, is reminding taxpayers that the four percent discount on real estate and tangible personal property tax payments ends Monday, December 1.
To receive the discount, payments must be:
- Mailed with a November postmark
- Dropped off by midnight, December 1, in any 24-hour drop box
- Paid online by midnight, December 1, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com
The tax collector’s office is closed Friday, November 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day are located at all four locations:
- Molino — 6440 Highway 95-A North, Suite A, Molino
- Brentwood — 5045 N Palafox St, Pensacola
- Downtown — 213 Palafox Place, Pensacola
- Warrington — 4051 Barrancas Avenue, Suite A, Pensacola
Taxpayers are encouraged to use the virtual office at EscambiaTaxCollector.com, available 24/7. Current taxes can be paid online by eCheck with no additional fee. Customers who prefer to visit one of our four offices may drop off payments in the drive-thru or in any exterior drop box.
