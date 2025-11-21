Suspect Indicted For Sexual Battery Of Child, Murder, Arson And Animal Cruelty After Trailer Fire

An Escambia Man has been indicted for murder, sexual battery of a child, arson and animal cruelty .

A grand jury returned indictments against John Henry Walston, Jr., for two counts of first degree murder, one count of sexual battery of a child under 12, one count of arson, and one count of animal cruelty.

In the early hours of November 7, 2025, emergency responders were called to a house fire on Flaxman Street where two children and a dog were found deceased inside the home. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Walston allegedly sexually battered one of the children before he killed both children and then set his house on fire.

Walston is due back in court on November 26.