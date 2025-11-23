Man Hit By Vehicle On Highway 29 Near Highway 97 In Molino

November 23, 2025

An adult male was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Molino.

The man was in the outside northbound lane of Highway 29 for an unknown reason when he was hit by an SUV. The incident occurred between Raines Road and the Highway 97 intersection about 12:20 a.m. The crash closed northbound Highway 29.

The man was transported by Escambia County EMS to a Pensacola hospital.

This was the second pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 29 in Molino this weekend. About 8 p.m. Saturday, a man was hit on Highway 29 near Mathison Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

