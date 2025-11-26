Man Arrested In Escambia County For Capital Murder Of Two Teens In Alabama

November 26, 2025

A capital murder suspect in an Alabama double homicide has been arrested in Escambia County, Florida.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that 22-year-old Edwin Shawan Hyde had an active warrant for the murder of two teenagers in Wilcox County, Alabama. He was located in downtown Pensacola and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, State Attorney’s Office, and the Pensacola Police Department.

Hyde was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond to await extradition back to Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide in Pine Hill, Alabama.

Two young men, ages 17 and 18, were both found deceased with gunshot wounds. The teens had been reported missing since Monday, November 17, and were reportedly last seen near Thomasville, Alabama.

Saturday, 27-year-old Courtney Anderson was arrested and booked into the Wilcox County Jail, charged with capital murder.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 