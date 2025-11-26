Man Arrested In Escambia County For Capital Murder Of Two Teens In Alabama

A capital murder suspect in an Alabama double homicide has been arrested in Escambia County, Florida.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that 22-year-old Edwin Shawan Hyde had an active warrant for the murder of two teenagers in Wilcox County, Alabama. He was located in downtown Pensacola and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, State Attorney’s Office, and the Pensacola Police Department.

Hyde was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond to await extradition back to Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide in Pine Hill, Alabama.

Two young men, ages 17 and 18, were both found deceased with gunshot wounds. The teens had been reported missing since Monday, November 17, and were reportedly last seen near Thomasville, Alabama.

Saturday, 27-year-old Courtney Anderson was arrested and booked into the Wilcox County Jail, charged with capital murder.