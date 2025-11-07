LSA To Face Vandy For SEC Soccer Title

The teams are set for the SEC Soccer Tournament championship match on Sunday in North Escambia.

LSA will take on Vanderbilt at 2:30 Sunday afternoon at Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Park off Ten Mile Road.

In Thursday’s semifinal games:

LSU 3, Mississippi State 1 – LSU advanced to the SEC Championship match with a 3-1 win over Mississippi State, sparked by Ava Galligan’s opener in the 28th minute. A red card in the box led to an Ida Hermannsdottir penalty to make it 2-0, and freshman Sariyah Bailey added a header moments later. Mississippi State scored before halftime, but LSU’s back line and keeper Auder Scheving held strong to finish the match and send the Tigers to Sunday’s final. LSU is now heading to the finals for the third time in program history.

LSU advanced to the SEC Championship match with a 3-1 win over Mississippi State, sparked by Ava Galligan’s opener in the 28th minute. A red card in the box led to an Ida Hermannsdottir penalty to make it 2-0, and freshman Sariyah Bailey added a header moments later. Mississippi State scored before halftime, but LSU’s back line and keeper Auder Scheving held strong to finish the match and send the Tigers to Sunday’s final. LSU is now heading to the finals for the third time in program history. Vanderbilt 2, Georgia 0 – Vanderbilt secured a spot in the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament Championship with a commanding 2-0 semifinal win over Georgia.The No. 2 seed Commodores broke a scoreless deadlock in the 67th minute with a goal from Sydney Watts, assisted by Olivia Stafford, and added an insurance goal late in the match to seal the victory. Vanderbilt controlled the pace with 14 total shots and a strong defensive showing that limited the No. 3 seed Bulldogs to just five attempts.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.