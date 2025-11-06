Local Students Attend SEC Soccer Tournament

November 6, 2025

This week, local schools took field trips to watch the SEC Soccer Tournament.

McArthur Elementary School students (pictured below) with perfect attendance through the end of October were able to take a walking field trip to nearby Ashton Brosnaham Park to watch as No. 2 Vanderbilt defeated No. 10 Alabama by a score of 2-1.

Fourth and fifth grade students from Lipscomb Elementary (pictured top) also attended the Vanderbilt versus Alabama game.

The tournament continues Thursday with the championship game on Sunday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 