Kingsfield Elementary School Holds Annual Veterans Day Parade

Kingsfield Elementary School held it annual Veterans Day Parade last week.

Students, teachers, and staff celebrated the veterans’ service while singing and waving flags. Participants were encouraged to wear patriotic colors or camouflage.

This event was to recognize patriotism and provides a meaningful way for students to share stories of military service, strengthening community spirit and fostering a deep appreciation for veterans.

