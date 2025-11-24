ICYMI: It Was A Dangerous and Deadly Weekend On Highway 29

It was a dangerous and deadly weekend on Highway 29 in the North Escambia area.

Highway 29, Cantonment, Near IP

A 17-year-old teen was killed in two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 29 near the Valero convenience store, across from International Paper. At 12:37 a.m., the 17-year-old attempted to make a left turn from the store onto HIghway 29 when his Toyota was struck on the driver’s side by a northbound red Dodge driven by a 26-year-old male. Tbe 17-year-old was wearing a seat belt but was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said any charges are pending the outcome of their traffic homicide investigation. [Read more...]

Highway 29, Molino, Near Mathison

(pictured below)

An 18-year-old Cantonment man was standing over a dead dead that was hit by a vehicle on Highway 29 near Mathison Road about 8 p.m. on Saturday. An approaching driver was unable to see him in time to avoid hitting the teen, FHP said. He was airlifted in serious condition. [Read more...]

Highway 29, Molino, Near Highway 97

(pictured above)

An adult male was in the outside northbound lane of Highway 29 for an unknown reason when he was hit by an SUV about 12:20 a.m. Sunday. FHP has not provided further information on why the man was in the roadway. [Read more...]

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.