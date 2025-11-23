Pedestrian, Dog Struck By A Vehicle On Highway 29 In Molino

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Highway 29 in Molino.

The man was reportedly in Highway 29 with another person’s dog that had already been hit by a vehicle near Mathison Road. One vehicle swerved to miss the man, but he was hit by a second vehicle about 8 p.m.

The victim was airlifted by LifeFlight as a “trauma alert” to a Pensacola hospital. The dog did not survive.

Southbound Highway 29 was closed by the incident. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

This was the first of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle in Molino. About 12:20 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by an SUV on Highway 29 near the Highway 97 intersection.

