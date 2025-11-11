I-110 to I-10 Interchange Crash Damages Roadway

A Friday crash at the I-110 to I-10 interchange caused heavy damage to the roadway.

About 11:25 a.m. Friday, a tractor-trailer heading west from northbound I-110 to I-10 lost its load, which completely shut down the interstate ramp and resulted in heavy damage to the roadway.

The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old man from Texas, was not injured. No other vehicles were involved.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.