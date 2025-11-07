Highway 97 Head-on Crash Claims One Life In Walnut Hill

A head-on collision claimed one life Thursday night on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

The crash happened on Highway 97 just north of South Highway 99. Two sedans, both in the southbound lane of Highway 97, collided head-on about 7:50 p.m.

Both drivers were airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where one, an adult female, was pronounced deceased.

Highway 97 was closed for hours by the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the vehicles involved until next of kin notification is made by FHP

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.