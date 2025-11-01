High School Football Scoreboard

November 1, 2025

Here are the scores from the final week of the high school football regular season from around the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Northview 28, Flomaton 14 [Story, photos...]
  • Jay 50, J.U. Blacksher 22
  • West Florida 31, Pine Forest 20
  • Pensacola Catholic 44, Delhi (LA) 6
  • Pace 49, Milton 7
  • Niceville 34, Niceville 6
  • Central 14,  Wewahitchka 12
  • Tate 3, Escambia 0 (Thursday) [Read more...]
  • Pensacola High 30,  Gulf Breeze 15 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Macon-East Montgomery Academy 28. Escambia Academy 26
  • W.S. Neal 24, T.R. Miller 0
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 28, Hillcrest Evergreen 7 (Thursday)

