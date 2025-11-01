High School Football Scoreboard

Here are the scores from the final week of the high school football regular season from around the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Northview 28, Flomaton 14 [Story, photos...]

Jay 50, J.U. Blacksher 22

West Florida 31, Pine Forest 20

Pensacola Catholic 44, Delhi (LA) 6

Pace 49, Milton 7

Niceville 34, Niceville 6

Central 14, Wewahitchka 12

Tate 3, Escambia 0 (Thursday) [Read more...]

Pensacola High 30, Gulf Breeze 15 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Macon-East Montgomery Academy 28. Escambia Academy 26

W.S. Neal 24, T.R. Miller 0

Escambia County (Atmore) 28, Hillcrest Evergreen 7 (Thursday)

