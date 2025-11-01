High School Football Scoreboard
November 1, 2025
Here are the scores from the final week of the high school football regular season from around the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Northview 28, Flomaton 14 [Story, photos...]
- Jay 50, J.U. Blacksher 22
- West Florida 31, Pine Forest 20
- Pensacola Catholic 44, Delhi (LA) 6
- Pace 49, Milton 7
- Niceville 34, Niceville 6
- Central 14, Wewahitchka 12
- Tate 3, Escambia 0 (Thursday) [Read more...]
- Pensacola High 30, Gulf Breeze 15 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Macon-East Montgomery Academy 28. Escambia Academy 26
- W.S. Neal 24, T.R. Miller 0
- Escambia County (Atmore) 28, Hillcrest Evergreen 7 (Thursday)
