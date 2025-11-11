Happy Veterans Day! Expect A Sunny Day With A High In The Mid 50s

Happy Veterans Day! Thank you for your service!

Today’s “Thank You Veterans” message is from Mrs. Beck’s kindergarten class at Beulah Elementary School.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Night: Areas of frost after 1am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.