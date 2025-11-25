Front Brings Rain Tuesday; Sunny And Cooler By Thanksgiving

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers likely between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 68.