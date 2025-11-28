Four Arrested On Contraband, Drug Charges Near Atmore Prison

November 28, 2025

Four people were arrested in an alleged attempt to introduce phones and drugs into the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore on Wednesday.

At 6:50 p.m. Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) K-9 agents responded to the incident. An unidentified male had been observed throwing a package over the fence. The suspect was then observed getting into a gray car and leaving the property. The vehicle was later stopped on I-65, and four people were arrested.

ADOC said seven cell phones and about 221 grams of marijuana were recovered.

Suspects Sylvia Turner, Shelby Turner, Jacory Mitchell, and Jayden Armstrong were transported to the Escambia County Jail without incident and charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, prohibited activity, and promotion of prison contraband. Their mugshots were not available at time of publication from the jail.

Officials said the investigation is continuing and additional charges may be pending.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 