Former Deputy Released On Bond After Vehicular Homicide Arrest

A former Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy has been released from jail on bond after being arrested felony charges for a double fatal crash that claimed the lives of two pedestrians in July.

Gregory Eugene Nesmith, 58, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Sunday night on two counts of vehicular homicide and held without bond. The Florida Highway Patrol announced Friday morning that the agency has completed its investigation into the crash and issued warrants for Nesmith.

Nesmith appeared in court Monday afternoon where Judge Kristina Lightel set his bond at $40,000 — $20,000 for each of two counts. He was released at 4:12 p.m. after posting bond, according to jail records.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on July 5 on Perdido Key as Nesmith was working a security detail as an off-duty deputy at the Flora-Bama. FHP said he struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk on Perdido Key Drive. The pedestrians, Nicole Moore and Jackson Cunningham, both 20 and from the Birmingham area, were killed.

Nesmith’s attorney, Roy Kinsey, told the judge that the deaths were a tragic accident. Kinsey said Nesmith was traveling east as an ambulance was traveling west and the victims were crossing the street. He said that blocked Nesmith’s view.

Both families have filed civil lawsuits against Nesmith. Lawyers for the plaintiffs claim he was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Nesmith, who has since retired, had worked for the ECSO for more than 30 years.

Pictured: Gregory Nesmith appeared at a bond hearing Monday afternoon. Photo courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.