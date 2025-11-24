Former Deputy Jailed On Vehicular Homicide Charges For Double Fatal Perdido Key Crash

A former Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy has is now jailed on felony charges for a double fatal crash that claimed the lives of two pedestrians in July.

Gregory NeSmith, 58, was booked into the Escambia County Jail over the weekend on two counts of vehicular homicide and held without bond. The Florida Highway Patrol announced Friday morning that the agency has completed its investigation into the crash and issued warrants for Nesmith.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on July 5 on Perdido Key as Nesmith was working a security detail as an off-duty deputy at the Flora-Bama. FHP said he struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk on Perdido Key Drive. The pedestrians, Nicole Moore and Jackson Cunningham, both 20 and from the Birmingham area, were killed.

Both families have filed civil lawsuits against Nesmith. Lawyers for the plaintiffs claim he was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Nesmith, who has since resigned, had worked for the ECSO for more than 30 years.