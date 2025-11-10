FHP Releases More Info As Fatal Highway 97 Crash Investigation Continues

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday that the investigation is continuing into a a head-on collision that claimed the life of a woman Thursday night on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

The crash happened on Highway 97 just north of South Highway 99.

FHP confirmed, as reported last week, that the victim was a 70-year-old Pensacola woman driving a Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Highway 97.. FHP also said that the other driver was a 31-year-old Atmore woman driving a Nissan Altima northbound on Highway 97.

The two vehicles, both in the southbound lane of Highway 97, collided head-on about 7:50 p.m. It was apparent on scene that one of the vehicles crossed the centerline.

“A Nissan Altima was traveling north on State Road 97 and a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling south on State Road 97. A head on collision occurred in the southbound lane of State Road 97,” the report states.

Highway 97 was closed for hours by the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.