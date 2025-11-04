FHP Corporal Constance Knowles Honored By Medical Examiner’s Office

November 4, 2025

The District One Medical Examiner’s Office has recognized Florida Highway Patrol Corporal Constance Knowles as one of this year’s Above and Beyond Award recipients.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said “Corporal Knowles demonstrates exceptional professionalism, communication, and dedication in every collaboration. Her diligence ensures accurate, timely, and respectful investigations, reflecting the highest standards of service.”

Knowles is an FHP traffic homicide investigator.

