Fatal Crash Early Saturday Morning On Highway 29 In Cantonment

November 22, 2025

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 29 in Cantonment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 12:37 a.m. on Highway 29 near International Paper.

Several other victims in the crash were not seriously injured.

FHP has not released additional details about the crash will completely closed Highway 29.

File photo.

Comments

2 Responses to “Fatal Crash Early Saturday Morning On Highway 29 In Cantonment”

  1. Saw this on November 22nd, 2025 2:55 am

    This was a very bad scene the group of vehicles we saw just before coming up on crash. Please pray for his family and the n others that were involved and in same vehicle they were already taken it bad.

  2. Praying on November 22nd, 2025 2:54 am

    Praying for the victims and families. We just came through at 1:30 and they had 29 shut down.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 