Fatal Crash Early Saturday Morning On Highway 29 In Cantonment

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 29 in Cantonment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 12:37 a.m. on Highway 29 near International Paper.

Several other victims in the crash were not seriously injured.

FHP has not released additional details about the crash will completely closed Highway 29.

File photo.