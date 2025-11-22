Fatal Crash Early Saturday Morning On Highway 29 In Cantonment
November 22, 2025
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 29 in Cantonment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 12:37 a.m. on Highway 29 near International Paper.
Several other victims in the crash were not seriously injured.
FHP has not released additional details about the crash will completely closed Highway 29.
File photo.
Comments
This was a very bad scene the group of vehicles we saw just before coming up on crash. Please pray for his family and the n others that were involved and in same vehicle they were already taken it bad.
Praying for the victims and families. We just came through at 1:30 and they had 29 shut down.