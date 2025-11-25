Escambia Schools Announce Top 10 Teachers Of The Year

November 25, 2025

Escambia County Public Schools have announced the Top 10 Teachers of the Year nominees.

  • Trinity Barnett – Blue Angels Elementary School
  • Kathryn Cody – Booker T. Washington High School
  • Kristy Davis – Escambia High School
  • David Dawson – Pine Forest High School
  • Courtney Geiger – Lipscomb Elementary School
  • Tyler Mertz – West Florida High School
  • Shelly Mitchell – Beulah Elementary School
  • Cameron Peters – Bailey Middle School
  • Amanda Pinckard – Scenic Heights Elementary School
  • Lori Walsh – Hellen Caro Elementary School

Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 