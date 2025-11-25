Escambia Schools Announce Top 10 Teachers Of The Year

Escambia County Public Schools have announced the Top 10 Teachers of the Year nominees.

Trinity Barnett – Blue Angels Elementary School

Kathryn Cody – Booker T. Washington High School

Kristy Davis – Escambia High School

David Dawson – Pine Forest High School

Courtney Geiger – Lipscomb Elementary School

Tyler Mertz – West Florida High School

Shelly Mitchell – Beulah Elementary School

Cameron Peters – Bailey Middle School

Amanda Pinckard – Scenic Heights Elementary School

Lori Walsh – Hellen Caro Elementary School

Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.