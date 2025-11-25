Escambia Schools Announce Top 10 Teachers Of The Year
November 25, 2025
Escambia County Public Schools have announced the Top 10 Teachers of the Year nominees.
- Trinity Barnett – Blue Angels Elementary School
- Kathryn Cody – Booker T. Washington High School
- Kristy Davis – Escambia High School
- David Dawson – Pine Forest High School
- Courtney Geiger – Lipscomb Elementary School
- Tyler Mertz – West Florida High School
- Shelly Mitchell – Beulah Elementary School
- Cameron Peters – Bailey Middle School
- Amanda Pinckard – Scenic Heights Elementary School
- Lori Walsh – Hellen Caro Elementary School
Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.
