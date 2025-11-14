Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Attempting To Kill Sheriff’s Deputy

An Escambia County man has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a sheriff’s deputy late last year.

Darrion K. Finley, 21, entered the plea on federal charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempting to kill an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy to prevent certain communications, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to court records, Finley was driving a stolen vehicle on December 17. 2024. When the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Finley accelerated and law enforcement began its vehicle pursuit.

He was eventually stopped when a deputy conducted a PIT maneuver on the stolen vehicle. As Finley and his vehicle were being stopped, he fired a 9 millimeter round into the deputy’s vehicle.

Finley then attempted to escape on foot, with his Glock 9 millimeter pistol and loaded extended magazine still in hand. The deputy released his K-9 partner, who took Finley to the ground. Finley, still armed, then tried to run but was shot by the deputy. Finley survived his wounds and was later indicted by a federal grand jury for his crimes.

He is set to be sentenced on January 13. 2026.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; the State Attorney’s Office; and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.