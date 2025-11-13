Escambia Man Gets 25 Years For Double Stabbing

November 13, 2025

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to prison for attempted murder of two people.

Circuit Court Judge Amy Brodersen sentenced Jacobia Ladraina Newberry to 25 years in state prison for two counts of attempted second degree murder with a weapon.

On the morning of August 3, 2024, two victims with life threatening stab wounds arrived at Baptist Hospital.

Investigators located Newberry with a cut finger, and he stated that he stabbed one victim in self-defense.

The injuries suffered by the victims were horrific, and the trauma surgeon stated both were lucky to be alive given the severity of the injuries and amount of blood loss suffered by both, according to prosecutors.  One victim suffered slashes and stabs to the neck. The female victim was stabbed near the carotid artery and lost nearly 40% of her blood before going into surgery.

Based on the evidence presented at trial, the defendant’s assertion that he nearly killed one victim in self-defense was refuted.  Prosecutors said the victims were not armed, and the defendant was suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he attacked both victims.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 