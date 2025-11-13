Escambia Man Gets 25 Years For Double Stabbing

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to prison for attempted murder of two people.

Circuit Court Judge Amy Brodersen sentenced Jacobia Ladraina Newberry to 25 years in state prison for two counts of attempted second degree murder with a weapon.

On the morning of August 3, 2024, two victims with life threatening stab wounds arrived at Baptist Hospital.

Investigators located Newberry with a cut finger, and he stated that he stabbed one victim in self-defense.

The injuries suffered by the victims were horrific, and the trauma surgeon stated both were lucky to be alive given the severity of the injuries and amount of blood loss suffered by both, according to prosecutors. One victim suffered slashes and stabs to the neck. The female victim was stabbed near the carotid artery and lost nearly 40% of her blood before going into surgery.

Based on the evidence presented at trial, the defendant’s assertion that he nearly killed one victim in self-defense was refuted. Prosecutors said the victims were not armed, and the defendant was suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he attacked both victims.